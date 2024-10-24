24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 24, 2024
type here...

Normal life partly affected in 12-hour commercial vehicle strike in Mizoram

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, Oct 23: Normal life was partly affected in Mizoram on Wednesday as commercial vehicles, including private buses and maxi-cabs, stayed off the roads because of their 12-hour strike, demanding a reduction in fuel prices.

Ten organisations of vehicle owners and drivers called the strike from 6 am to 6 pm under the banner of the Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union (MCVU), demanding a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel, which were hiked on September 1 in the state.

- Advertisement -

Normal life was partly affected in state capital Aizawl and some other towns as people faced inconvenience with buses and maxi-cabs staying off the road.

Related Posts:

However, state-run buses operated as usual, an official said, adding that services of two-wheeler taxis were also normal.

No untoward incident was reported during the strike, he said.

The state government hiked VAT on petrol from 5.23 per cent to 10 per cent and on diesel from 16.36 per cent to 18 per cent with effect from September 1. Besides, the government also imposed a new levy of Rs 2 per litre on both diesel and petrol as a social infrastructure and services cess, and another Rs 2 per litre for road maintenance.

- Advertisement -

Accordingly, petrol prices rose from Rs 93.68 to Rs 99.24 per litre, while diesel rates increased to Rs 88.02 from Rs 80.30.

MCVU president PC Malsawma said they had repeatedly appealed to the state government to roll back the hike.

He said a delegation of the union also met CM Lalduhoma three times and Taxation Minister Vanlalthlana over the issue, but they did not pay any heed to their requests.

Malsawma said the government’s decision to hike fuel prices was inappropriate, considering the dilapidated condition of roads across the state.

- Advertisement -

The government said the revenue generated from the hike was meant for the welfare of the people. (PTI)

Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Expensive tickets good for bands, bad for audience: Piyush Mishra

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods 10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life 5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India