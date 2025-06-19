Animal remains seized

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 18: A plastic packet containing suspected animal bones and small pieces of meat was recovered by police from Mukul Borthakur Path in the Digambarchook residential area of Jorhat on Wednesday.

According to a police official, the package was seized following a tip-off.

The contents were then examined by the local Food Inspector, who subsequently forwarded the packet to the Forensic Laboratory in Guwahati for testing to determine whether the meat was beef or of another origin.

Authorities have stated that further action will be taken based on the forensic findings.