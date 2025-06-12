Northeast India Sizzles Under Intense Heat and Humidity

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, JUNE 12: Some towns and cities in Northeast India, such as Shillong in the state of Meghalaya, are already experiencing a severe heat and humid spell. Temperatures have been rising significantly above normal levels over the last few days and have left the people in no position to relax in the oppressive heat.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a bulletin on Wednesday night, forecasting the persistence of hot and humid weather over the Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya states for at least 24 hours. The advisory also stated that warm nights are forecast in Assam and Meghalaya, with the maximum temperatures likely to be three to five degrees Celsius above normal in all northeastern states—viz. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Despite these heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some likely relief. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km/h are likely in some areas of the three states, which can provide temporary relief.

On Wednesday, a number of districts reported much above-average temperatures. Shillong registered a high of 27.6°C—3.9°C above the normal. Guwahati had a sizzling 37.4°C, 4.9°C above the average, while Dibrugarh had 37.3°C, 5.8°C over the norm, with a low of 24.9°C. Tezpur also perspired at 37.1°C, 5.5°C over average, with a low of 27.9°C.

Elsewhere in the region, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh recorded 38.6°C, and Pasighat recorded 38.4°C. In Tripura, Agartala was 35.6°C, and the capital of Nagaland, Kohima, was comparatively moderate at 29.6°C.

Meteorologists have explained the current heat and humidity due to prevailing atmospheric conditions. Authorities are asking the people to remain well-hydrated, not take direct sun exposure, and take precautions during this time of severe weather.

