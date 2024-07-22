Northeast Indian Students Safe in Bangladesh, Confirms Indian Officials

HT Digital

July 22, Monday: Indian officials have confirmed that students from Northeast India studying in Bangladesh are safe and have not been harmed or targeted, dispelling recent concerns that arose due to circulating rumors.

In response to these concerns, Indian authorities conducted a thorough investigation and confirmed the safety of all Northeast Indian students currently in Bangladesh. The officials emphasized that there have been no reported incidents of violence or targeting of these students.

The assurance from Indian officials came after rumors spread regarding the safety of students from the Northeast region, causing anxiety among parents and guardians. The officials have urged people to remain calm and not fall prey to misinformation.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka is closely monitoring the situation and remains in constant contact with educational institutions and local authorities to ensure the continued safety and well-being of Indian students.

This clarification aims to alleviate fears and ensure that students and their families remain confident about their security in Bangladesh.