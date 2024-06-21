20 Girl Students Hospitalized After Suspected Food Poisoning in Tripura Hostel

HT Digital

June 21, Friday: In a distressing incident, at least 20 students from Bodhjung Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Tripura fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming a meal at their hostel. The students, who belong to the tribal community and reside in a hostel at Indranagar on the outskirts of the city, experienced severe stomachaches and chest pains, leading to their immediate hospitalization.

The incident came to light during the school’s prayer session when the girls suddenly started complaining of intense discomfort. A teacher from the school recounted the alarming moment, noting the rapid onset of symptoms among the students. The affected students were promptly taken to the Government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, where they are currently under observation.

Medical professionals at the hospital have confirmed that all 20 students are now in stable condition. “The students are being closely monitored, and their symptoms are being thoroughly examined to determine the exact cause of their illness,” said one of the attending doctors. Initial investigations suggest that food poisoning from the hostel meal is the likely cause of the sudden illness.

This incident has prompted a swift response from Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also oversees the Health and Education portfolios. The Chief Minister has ordered a thorough probe into the matter to uncover the root cause of the food poisoning and to prevent such incidents in the future. In a post on X, Chief Minister Saha expressed his concern and commitment to addressing the issue: “I have come to know about the incident of students of Bodhjung Girls School falling ill, and the government is taking the matter very seriously. GB Hospital authorities have already been instructed to ensure the treatment of sick students with the highest priority. Besides, the officers in charge of administration have been directed to investigate the whole matter.”

The authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their investigation. Officials are examining the food served at the hostel and interviewing staff and students to piece together the events leading up to the mass illness. The government has also emphasized the importance of maintaining strict hygiene and food safety standards in all school hostels to safeguard student health.

Parents and guardians of the affected students have been reassured by the prompt medical attention provided and the government’s proactive stance on investigating the incident. However, the event has raised serious concerns about food safety in educational institutions, particularly in hostels where students rely on the provided meals.

This incident underscores the critical need for regular health and safety inspections in school hostels to ensure that food is prepared and stored under safe conditions. It also highlights the importance of having protocols in place to quickly address any health emergencies that arise, ensuring the well-being of students.

As the investigation continues, the school administration and hostel authorities are cooperating fully with government officials to identify any lapses in food safety procedures. The outcome of the investigation will likely lead to stricter regulations and more rigorous monitoring of food preparation and storage practices in school hostels across the state.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with food safety lapses and the importance of vigilance in maintaining high standards of hygiene and health care in educational institutions. The government’s swift action in addressing the issue and the ongoing investigation reflect a strong commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of students in Tripura.