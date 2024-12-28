13 C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
NPF mourns the loss of Manmohan Singh

KOHIMA, Dec 27: The Naga People’s Front (NPF), Central Headquarters based in Kohima, “deeply mourns” the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. The NPF said he was a visionary leader and an architect of modern India’s economic resurgence.

Dr. Singh’s illustrious career as an economist, administrator, and statesman was marked by his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation and its citizens, said the NPF. His leadership, humility, and wisdom guided India through significant transformations, fostering economic stability and social progress, it added.

The NPF then said it “remembers” Dr. Singh as a leader who upheld the values of democracy and inclusivity. His ability to address complex challenges with calmness and integrity earned him the respect of the nation and the world, the party added.

“On behalf of the NPF family, we extend our deepest condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and the people of India. We join the nation in mourning the loss of a great statesman. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the condolence message of the NPF stated. (NNN)

