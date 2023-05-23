NPP resolves to work for restoration of peace in Manipur

SHILLONG, May 22 (NNN): NPP chief and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday chaired the national committee meeting of his party at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by members of the party from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

During the meeting, different states presented their reports on poll preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha election and assembly election in the state of Mizoram. The newly elected MLAs from Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur were also felicitated during the meeting.

National treasurer James K. Sangma presented the annual budget 2023–24 of the party, which is mandated as per Article 23 (V) of the Party Constitution. He also presented the annual audited statement of accounts. State presidents presented progress reports from their respective states.

The party also adopted a resolution on the Manipur situation. The resolution reads, “The National People’s Party (NPP) is deeply pained with the ongoing situation in the State of Manipur. As a party, we resolve to engage with all communities to collectively work together to restore peace and harmony. We pray that the situation is restored to normal at the earliest, which is in the interest of the state and its people.”

Conrad K. Sangma announced the elevation of National Treasurer James K. Sangma as National General Secretary (Organisation) and in-charge for the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

In view of the election in Mizoram, Meghalaya cabinet minister M Ampareen Lyngdoh has been notified as the state in-charge for Manipur.

MLAs from Manipur, M. Rameshwar Singh, and Meghalaya, Ian Botham K. Sangma, along with party leader Sushil Huidrom, have also been appointed as co-incharges for the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram to oversee party activities in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Nagaland MLA N Nyamnyei Konyak has been appointed Nagaland State President, while current president Andrew Ahoto has been elevated as National general secretary.