One held with cannabis worth Rs 14 lakh in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 2: In a significant operation, Tripura Police on Wednesday have recovered a substantial quantity of dried cannabis worth Rs 14 lakh following a tip-off from Ambassa in Dhalai District.

On Friday afternoon, officers intercepted a long-distance small car at Kachuchhara Chowmuhani, near Ambassa market.

The vehicle, with registration number TR 02 BS 0411, was traveling from Agartala to Assam.

Officer In Charge of Ambassa Police Station Gurupad Debnath said that the seizure involved 14 packets, totaling 140 kilograms of cananbis, with an estimated market value of Rs 14 lakh.

The police, led by OC Gurupada Debnath, reported that the operation also resulted in an injury to a police constable. The driver of the car has been arrested and is now in custody.

This recent bust marks the third significant cannabis seizure by Tripura Police in the past two weeks.

“We will produce him before the court tomorrow and we have registered a NDPS case against him”, said the OC.

