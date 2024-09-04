25 C
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Peace pact with 2 insurgent groups from Tripura

Updated:
NEW DELHI, Sept 3: An agreement will be signed between the central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups of Tripura here on Wednesday, in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah, to end violence and bring “lasting peace” in the Northeastern state.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Tripura government will also be present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement.

“In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a Memorandum of Settlement is to be signed among the government of India, the government of Tripura and representatives of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), in New Delhi on September 4,” an official statement said.

The MHA has been working tirelessly to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed Northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict, it said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity to the Northeast region, of which three relate to Tripura. Due to the signing of several agreements by the Modi government, around 10,000 people have given up arms and joined the mainstream, the statement said. (PTI)

