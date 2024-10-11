24 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 11, 2024
type here...

Prohibitory orders in Peren and Dimapur amid fresh violence

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: Following fresh conflict and unrest in the areas of Lamhainamdi and adjoining Kiyevi village,  causing apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquility, deputy commissioner Peren Hiazu Meru has imposed prohibitory order under relevant sections of the law.

- Advertisement -

 In the order yesterday, it deemed necessary to take immediate preventive measures to maintain law and order and prevent further escalation of violence in the said areas. As per the relevant laws, the DC has prohibited any persons from carrying weapons or other prohibited arms in the areas of Lamhainamdi and adjoining Kiyevi village with immediate effect. In view of urgent circumstances, the DC issued the order ex-parte. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Dimapur, Kevithuto Sophie, under relevant sections of the law, has prohibited assembly of not more than five persons carrying lethal weapons and firearms including lathis, dagger/machete, sticks, spears, catapults, or any other dangerous articles in the highway stretch from Vihuto Village- Kehoyi Village-Kiyevi Village area and along the Chumoukedima-Peren Border. This order issued today comes with immediate effect and will remain in force until further order.

8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ultimatum to NHIDCL on Kohima-Jessami road crisis

The Hills Times -
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch 7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October