Prohibitory orders in Peren and Dimapur amid fresh violence

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: Following fresh conflict and unrest in the areas of Lamhainamdi and adjoining Kiyevi village, causing apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquility, deputy commissioner Peren Hiazu Meru has imposed prohibitory order under relevant sections of the law.

In the order yesterday, it deemed necessary to take immediate preventive measures to maintain law and order and prevent further escalation of violence in the said areas. As per the relevant laws, the DC has prohibited any persons from carrying weapons or other prohibited arms in the areas of Lamhainamdi and adjoining Kiyevi village with immediate effect. In view of urgent circumstances, the DC issued the order ex-parte. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Dimapur, Kevithuto Sophie, under relevant sections of the law, has prohibited assembly of not more than five persons carrying lethal weapons and firearms including lathis, dagger/machete, sticks, spears, catapults, or any other dangerous articles in the highway stretch from Vihuto Village- Kehoyi Village-Kiyevi Village area and along the Chumoukedima-Peren Border. This order issued today comes with immediate effect and will remain in force until further order.