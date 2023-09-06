Puroik community in Arunachal may get one MLA seat and 2 ZPM

ITANAGAR, Sept 5: The matter of reserving one MLA seat and

two zila parishad members (ZPMs) from the Puroik community

in Arunachal Pradesh, as per the directive of the high court in

2015, is under process, social justice & empowerment and

tribal affairs (SJETA) minister Alo Libang told the assembly on

Tuesday.

In response to a written question by Congress legislator Nabam

Tuki, the minister said there is no demand from the Puroik

community for granting a separate tribe status and it is a sub-

tribe of the Nyshi.

Puroik, earlier known as ‘Sulung’ (slave), with an estimated

population of 8,977 as per 2017 data, is mainly found in East

Kameng, Pakke Kessang, West Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra

Daadi and Papum Pare districts.

The minister informed that the department has kept a fund

provision of Rs 10 lakh under livelihood generation activities

during the current fiscal for enumeration and compilation of

latest population of Puroik community through deputy

commissioners of six inhabited districts.

After the cabinet approval in 2017, the state government had

constituted the Autonomous Puroik Welfare Board (APWB) and

since then an amount of Rs 769 lakh was sanctioned to it to

undertake various welfare projects for the community, Libang

said.

Bopai Puroik is the first from the community to be appointed as

an extra assistant commissioner (EAC). (PTI)