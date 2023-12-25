Rainfall likely in NE region

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate rainfall was very likely at isolated places over Northeast region during the next three days. In its daily (5-day) weather bulletin, the Met department stated that isolated thunderstorm with Hailstorm was also likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on December 24.

Further, IMD predicted that dense fog conditions were very likely in morning hours in isolated pockets of Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura December 27 & 28, 2023. It stated that minimum temperature was above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura as on December 23, 2023. On December 26 & 27, IMD said that weather likely to remain dry over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs 2.3 crore seized in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Dec 24: A consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 2.38 crore, suspected to have been illegally imported, was recovered in east Mizoram’s Champhai district, officials said on Sunday.

Based on specific information, a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, was carried out along the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Saturday, which led to the recovery, they said.

The entire consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes of 109 cases has been handed over to customs personnel for further legal proceedings, the Assam Rifles said in a statement. (PTI)