Red Alert Issued for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya

HT Digital

July 5, Friday: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya due to relentless torrential rainfall. The heavy downpours have prompted urgent warnings and precautions to ensure the safety of residents in these regions.

The continuous rainfall has already led to significant waterlogging and flooding in various areas, with Guwahati experiencing severe disruptions. Several parts of the city and the state have been submerged, forcing people to evacuate to safer locations. The Central Water Commission has reported that the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level, exacerbating the flood situation.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue and relief operations to assist those affected by the flooding. The IMD’s red alert indicates the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall, urging residents to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines.

With the red alert in effect, disaster management agencies have been put on high alert to respond swiftly to any emergencies. The continuous rain is expected to persist, making it crucial for residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The state governments of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya are working in tandem with central agencies to mitigate the impact of the heavy rainfall and provide necessary assistance to those in need.