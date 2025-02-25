16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
type here...

Review-cum-District Task Force meeting on health programs held in Tawang

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Feb 24: A Review-cum-District Task Force Meeting, along with capacity building and training on key health programs such as MDR, CDR, JAS, HMIS, RCH, and ANMOL, was conducted on Monday at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tawang, an official statement said.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kanki Darang, and attended by District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Rinchin Neema, Medical Superintendent of KDS District Hospital Tawang Dr Tenzin Kunga, Deputy MS Dr Thutan Tsering, DPO (DTCC) Dr Urgen Lhamu, DPO (NCD)Dr Sangey Thinlay DPO(Ayush) Dr Namgey Dakpa, as well as other program officers, SMOs, MOs, NOs, and HWOs from all health facilities in the district, it added.

Related Posts:

Addressing the health officials, the deputy commissioner emphasised the importance of such review meetings in assessing achievements, evaluating services, and identifying challenges for future improvements.

He commended the dedicated efforts of the medical officers and supporting staff, acknowledging their crucial role in successfully implementing various health programs in the district.

He further noted that the achievements of the District Health Society, Tawang, have been recognised at the state level, reflecting the team’s sincerity and commitment.

- Advertisement -

He encouraged the continued efforts to ensure no aspect of public health service is overlooked.

Earlier, in his welcome address, DMO Tawang Dr Rinchin Neema expressed his gratitude to the deputy commissioner for chairing the review meeting and engaging with health officials and program officers.

He provided a detailed overview of the district’s health profile, covering aspects such as immunisation, antenatal check-ups, institutional birth promotion, and family planning initiatives under the guidance of the DC.

He also sought continued support and supervision from the DC to further strengthen healthcare services in the district.

- Advertisement -

The meeting included a series of PowerPoint presentations by program officers, covering updates on Malaria Control, Tuberculosis Control, AIDS Control, Non-Communicable Diseases, Maternal Health, and progress on schemes like CMAAY and PM-JAY.

“The session concluded with discussions on strategies to enhance healthcare delivery and overcome existing challenges, reinforcing the district’s commitment to ensuring quality healthcare services for all,” the statement concluded.

10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

25 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers 8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes 10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata