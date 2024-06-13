29 C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
RPP accuses state government of duping people of Eastern Nagaland

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
DIMAPUR, JUNE 12: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) claimed that the people of Eastern Nagaland have been fooled by the Neiphiu Rio led state government.

Driving home its points, the RPP said, “After ensuring that the issue of Frontier Nagaland Territory was scuttled, the NDPP/BJP coalition government of Nagaland surely orchestrated the latest outrage whereby, the writ of Eastern People’s Organisation (ENPO) was undermined in the form of NDPP/BJP candidates filing their nominations in the various ULBs of eastern Nagaland”.

The RPP said that the genesis of betrayal by the NDPP/BJP coalition began when the Union ministry of home affairs had issued a directive whereby, the state government was supposed to give its opinion on the FNT draft Working Paper (DWP) before December 31, 2023.

“An enraged ENPO exposed the diabolic policy of CM Neiphiu Rio’s government through various press statements and decided to abstain from the LS polls, which were historic,” it added.

The RPP also alleged that this latest betrayal by the Rio’s government is nothing, but an act of retribution by the NDPP/BJP coalition who were utterly humiliated by Supongmeren Jamir’s victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election in Nagaland.

“It is too apparent that Rio has misled the people of Eastern Nagaland twice, doubly aided by his rubber stamp president Chingwang Konyak, the president of the NDPP and a former team member of ENPO. He could have stopped the NDPP candidates from filing their nominations, but it’s apparent that he chose to betray his own people,” the RPP further alleged.

The RPP then condemned the alleged divide and rule policy of the NDPP-BJP coalition government because of which the ENPO has been utterly humiliated and made to lose credibility in the eyes of the Naga people. (NNN)

