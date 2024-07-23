Security beefed up at India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya: BSF

SHILLONG, July 22: Security was beefed up at the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya to prevent illegal immigration in view of the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country, a BSF official said on Monday.

Named ‘Ops Alert’, it is an exercise to ensure effective border domination and management, Inspector General (IG) of BSF’s Meghalaya Frontier Harbax Singh Dhillon said.

- Advertisement -

“So far, the BSF has facilitated the entry of 574 Indian students, 435 Nepal students, and eight students from Bhutan through the Dawki Integrated Check Post (ICP) in East Khasi Hills district,” he said.

“Additionally, 18 students entered today through the Kilapara ICP in West Garo Hills district,” he added.

Dhillon said BSF personnel have been directed to extend all possible assistance to the students at the border, by providing them with drinking water, food and medical assistance, besides help to travel home.

More students are expected to cross over as the unrest in Bangladesh is unlikely to subside soon, he said.

- Advertisement -

He also said that all nationalities entering India from Bangladesh through proper channels were being provided with assistance.

“Security along the border has been beefed up to ensure that illegal entry is thwarted,” the IG said. (PTI)