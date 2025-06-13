Shillong varsity professor, vendor held by CBI on graft charges

SHILLONG, June 12: The CBI on Thursday said it has arrested a professor of the North Eastern Hill University in Meghalaya’s Shillong and a Guwahati-based vendor on graft charges in the supplies of laboratory equipment.

N Saha, the Zoology department professor and the dean of the School of Life Sciences at the central university, and vendor Pranjal Sharma were apprehended during a transaction involving a bribe of Rs 3,43 lakh at the university guest house in Guwahati, a statement issued by the central agency said.

Acting on a tip-off about the professor and the vendor, who were allegedly involved in “corrupt practices” in the supply of laboratory equipment and clearance of bills, a trap was laid, and the two accused were “caught red-handed”.

During the investigation, CBI sleuths raided premises linked to the accused at two places and recovered incriminating documents, the statement said.

The search is underway at one more place, the central agency said.

The arrested accused will be produced before a court in Guwahati during the day, it added. (PTI)

