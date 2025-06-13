32.1 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 13, 2025
type here...

Shillong varsity professor, vendor held by CBI on graft charges

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, June 12: The CBI on Thursday said it has arrested a professor of the North Eastern Hill University in Meghalaya’s Shillong and a Guwahati-based vendor on graft charges in the supplies of laboratory equipment.

N Saha, the Zoology department professor and the dean of the School of Life Sciences at the central university, and vendor Pranjal Sharma were apprehended during a transaction involving a bribe of Rs 3,43 lakh at the university guest house in Guwahati, a statement issued by the central agency said.

- Advertisement -

Acting on a tip-off about the professor and the vendor, who were allegedly involved in “corrupt practices” in the supply of laboratory equipment and clearance of bills, a trap was laid, and the two accused were “caught red-handed”.

Related Posts:

During the investigation, CBI sleuths raided premises linked to the accused at two places and recovered incriminating documents, the statement said.

The search is underway at one more place, the central agency said.

The arrested accused will be produced before a court in Guwahati during the day, it added. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots 8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape 10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon 10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025 Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer