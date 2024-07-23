Shri Nani Tam’s 50-Hectare Cabbage Farm Sets a New Standard

HT Digital

July 23, Tuesday: In a remarkable achievement, Shri Nani Tam from the Lower Subansiri district has successfully cultivated cabbage on 50 hectares of land. His farm, located in the Rann jungle, just 3 km from Pinegrove towards the Ziro-II circle, stands as a testament to the potential of combining fertile land with talent and hard work.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Shri Nani Tam for his outstanding accomplishment. In a tweet, he stated, “Congratulations to Shri Nani Tam Ji of Lower Subansiri district on his successful farming of cabbage on 50 hectares of land. Located in Rann jungle, 3 km from Pinegrove towards the Ziro-II circle, this farm is a shining example of making the best use of our fertile land, talent & hard work. I exhort all those interested in farming to emulate this model.”

Shri Nani Tam’s farm has become an inspiring example for aspiring farmers, demonstrating the significant agricultural opportunities available in the region. This achievement not only highlights the potential of the fertile land in Arunachal Pradesh but also showcases the impact of dedication and innovative farming practices. Chief Minister Khandu’s encouragement is expected to motivate more individuals to explore farming and contribute to the state’s agricultural development