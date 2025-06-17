Manipur Government Gears Up to Receive Bodies of 2 Air Crash Victims

HT Digital

IMPHAL, JUNE 17: The State of Manipur is in profound grief after the tragic loss of two of its daughters—Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma (22) and Lamnunthem Singson (28)—who were two of the crew members of the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

The two women, both from Manipur, were working as cabin crew members, living careers that epitomized high-flying ambition and youthful aspiration, now suddenly and tragically terminated.

In a formal statement, the Manipur Government expressed deep sadness on their premature deaths, describing them as “symbols of courage, grace, and youthful ambition.” Their death has not only shattered their families but also hung a cloud of sorrow over the whole state.

“These young women were not merely members of the crew; they were the pride of our state, flying high with aspirations and giving hope to many,” the government posted in its condolence message, highlighting the emotional effect of the tragedy on the collective consciousness of Manipur.

Displaying unity and empathy, the Manipur Government has approached both the Tata Group and Air India and offered to accept the mortal remains of the victims in Imphal. Arrangements have been made in detail to see them back in their hometowns with dignity, respecting how they are handled and coordinating and transporting them carefully.

Authorities clarified that the wishes of the bereaved families will be given top priority, and procedures will be conducted as per their liking. The state has committed wholehearted support and cooperation, being with the grieving families in this time of massive loss. Senior officials and Chief Minister have offered their most sincere condolences, referring to the tragedy as “not just the loss of lives, but the silencing of dreams and the dousing of two brilliant lights who used to fly among the clouds.