Friday, August 16, 2024
Spear Corps Leads Massive Independence Day Celebrations in Northeast India

The Indian Army's Spear Corps witnessed significant participation during Independence Day celebrations across the Northeast, showcasing patriotism and unity.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
August 16, Friday: The Indian Army’s Spear Corps led grand Independence Day celebrations across the Northeastern states, drawing large crowds and showcasing the region’s deep sense of patriotism. The events featured parades, cultural programs, and tributes to the nation’s freedom fighters.

The celebrations, held across various locations, were marked by enthusiastic participation from the local communities, reflecting the unity and pride shared by the people of the Northeast. The Spear Corps, responsible for guarding India’s eastern frontier, played a pivotal role in organizing and leading these events, further strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the civilian population.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
