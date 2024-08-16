Spear Corps Leads Massive Independence Day Celebrations in Northeast India

HT Digital

August 16, Friday: The Indian Army’s Spear Corps led grand Independence Day celebrations across the Northeastern states, drawing large crowds and showcasing the region’s deep sense of patriotism. The events featured parades, cultural programs, and tributes to the nation’s freedom fighters.

- Advertisement -

The celebrations, held across various locations, were marked by enthusiastic participation from the local communities, reflecting the unity and pride shared by the people of the Northeast. The Spear Corps, responsible for guarding India’s eastern frontier, played a pivotal role in organizing and leading these events, further strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the civilian population.