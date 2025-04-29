National Youth Exposure Programme 2025 inaugurated in Tawang

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 28: The vibrant National Youth Exposure Programme 2025 was inaugurated today at Zomkhang Hall, Tawang, bringing together 66 enthusiastic youth participants and over 10 officials from Meghalaya. The four-day programme, running from April 27 to 30, is jointly organized by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, and the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang as the Chief Guest, alongside DW Thongon, Superintendent of Police, Tawang; Bobby Wahlong, Youth Coordinator, Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Meghalaya; Satrughan Gungli, Assistant Nodal Officer (Event) and In-Charge Adventure Cell, Directorate of Youth Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh; Sange Tsering, District Sports Officer, Tawang, and other distinguished guests.

In his address, DC Kanki Darang warmly welcomed the participants, highlighting the remarkable beauty and rich cultural diversity of Arunachal Pradesh, home to 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes living harmoniously. Stressing the theme of “unity in diversity,” he encouraged the youth to embrace hard work, sincerity, and strive to become responsible citizens contributing positively to society.

SP Tawang, Dr. D.W. Thongon, provided valuable insights into the rich history, culture, and strategic importance of Tawang. Cautioning the youth against anti-social activities, particularly drug abuse, he quoted Swami Vivekananda to emphasize the critical role of youth in shaping the nation’s future.

Earlier, Youth Coordinator Bobby Wahlong outlined the objectives of the National Youth Exposure Programme, thanking the Government of Meghalaya for sponsoring the initiative. He shared that since its inception in 2014, the programme has provided a platform for over 10,000 youths from Meghalaya to explore and experience India’s vast cultural tapestry. Wahlong expressed his gratitude to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for its cooperation and warmly invited participants to visit Meghalaya in the future.

Adding cultural vibrancy to the event, participants from Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, including NSS volunteers from Dorjee Khandu Government College and members of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Tawang, showcased traditional songs and dances of the Garo, Khasi, and Monpa tribes, celebrating the colorful traditions of the region.

District Sports Officer Sange Tsering and Assistant Nodal Officer Satrughan Gungli also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the critical role of such exposure programmes in fostering national integration, enhancing mutual understanding, and encouraging personal growth among the youth.

The National Youth Exposure Programme 2025 promises to be an enriching journey for all involved, offering a unique opportunity to strengthen bonds across cultures and celebrate the spirit of India’s unity in diversity.