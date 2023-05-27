Three drug peddlers arrested in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, May 26 (NNN): Three drug peddlers including a woman were arrested on Tuesday in Meghalaya, a delayed report said on Thursday.

Pasar Uddin aka Samir and Dipak Baidya of Polo, Shillong, were arrested from a tourist bus while they were ferrying illegal contraband from Silchar to Shillong, police said.

The vehicle was detected and detained at Umtyra, East Jaintia Hills superintendent of police, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and on the leading of the suspects, one black backpack containing nine soap boxes with yellowish powder was recovered.

Accordingly, a test was conducted on the yellowish powder and it gave a positive result for heroin and the net weight was found to be 100.56 grams, he also said.

Further, in the course of investigation a team of East Jaintia Hills police proceeded to Shillong to apprehend Maya Gwala alias Pushki who is the mastermind and the main receiver or financer of the illegal contraband.

Pushki was apprehended at her residence at Polo, Shillong with the help of staff of Pasteur Beat House and ANTF East Khasi Hills and was brought to Khliehriat to be arrested in connection with the instant case.