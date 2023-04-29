Three gunmen arrested in Dimapur for extortion

DIMAPUR, April 28 (NNN): Police arrested three armed men in Dimapur on April 26 for extorting money. Reports said that the armed men were arrested while they were heading to a place after extorting from a shop in Blue Hill bus station.

Police identified the gunmen as Kahoto Aye (41 years), Aloto Aye (32 years) and Toika Awomi (40 years). They came in an Innova car to the shop for extortion. After committing extorting, the armed men headed towards Khermahal area, the police also said.

- Advertisement -

The gunmen were intercepted from MST Khermahal area by AET team of Dimapur police and East police station personnel. Two country-made .22 pistols along with 6 live rounds were seized from their possession. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is in progress, the police added.