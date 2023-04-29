26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 29, 2023
type here...

Three gunmen arrested in Dimapur for extortion

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, April 28 (NNN): Police arrested three armed men in Dimapur on April 26 for extorting money. Reports said that the armed men were arrested while they were heading to a place after extorting from a shop in Blue Hill bus station.

Police identified the gunmen as Kahoto Aye (41 years), Aloto Aye (32 years) and Toika Awomi (40 years). They came in an Innova car to the shop for extortion. After committing extorting, the armed men headed towards Khermahal area, the police also said.

- Advertisement -

The gunmen were intercepted from MST Khermahal area by AET team of Dimapur police and East police station personnel. Two country-made .22 pistols along with 6 live rounds were seized from their possession. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is in progress, the police added.

Oldest Railways Stations In India
Oldest Railways Stations In India
Deadliest Roads in the World
Deadliest Roads in the World
India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon
India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon
UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India
UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India
LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries
LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Public meeting on property tax calculation held

The Hills Times - 0
Oldest Railways Stations In India Deadliest Roads in the World India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries