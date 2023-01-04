Three ILP defaulters arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL, Jan 3 (NNN): Three Inner Line Permit (ILP) defaulters were arrested in Thoubal district of Manipur on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the non locals were picked up from rented houses in Lilong area of Thoubal district during a special drive conducted by the Lilong police station on Monday.

They will be deported to their respective States, said Thoubal SP, Jogeshchandra Haobijam who spoke to the media while parading the ILP defaulters before the media on Tuesday.

He said that the three entered the State after obtaining the mandatory ILP passes. They, however, continued to stay in the State even after the validity of the passes expired and without renewing the passes.

The police officer appealed to the landlords to check the validity of the ILP passes possessed by the non-locals while allowing them to stay in their rented houses or rooms.

The landlords should immediately inform the nearest police station if any of the non-locals staying in their rented room is found possessing no ILP pass or invalid pass, he said.

As per the new guidelines of the ILP regime recently announced by the Government, landlords who rented rooms to the ILP defaulters can be penalised, he said.

The police officer also said that the drive against ILP defaulters will be continued in the district further.