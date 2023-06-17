Tragic Landslide in Meghalaya Claims Lives of Four Children

Shillong, June 17: A devastating landslide struck the Laitlarem village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills, resulting in the tragic deaths of four children. The area has been experiencing heavy rainfall, exacerbating the risk of landslides.

Two individuals also sustained severe injuries in the incident. In response to the catastrophe, the government offered compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the bereaved families.

A review meeting was held by Chief Minister Sangma to assess the situation in the Garo Hills region, which has recently been affected by landslides and floods.

Officials provided updates on relief efforts in their respective jurisdictions and highlighted that flood levels were receding, leading to a gradual return to normalcy.

However, significant damage to homes, property, roads, and agricultural operations was reported across the affected districts.

Another landslide occurred at Sunapur Tunnel, leading to the closure of National Highway 06 in Meghalaya and causing a complete halt in traffic.

Alternative routes have been designated while the debris is cleared. Travelers have been cautioned to exercise caution due to the possibility of additional mudslides and landslides caused by ongoing heavy rains.

The National Highway Authority of India has been requested to assist the East Jaintia Hills administration in removing the accumulated debris from the recent landslides, ensuring the resumption of smooth traffic flow.

The closure of the Sonapur tunnel, which connects neighboring states like Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura, has significantly impacted transportation.

Efforts are underway to manage the aftermath of the landslides and provide support to affected communities.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging residents and travelers to remain vigilant during this challenging period marked by relentless rainfall and associated hazards.