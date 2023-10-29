22 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 30, 2023
Tripura: 37,000 bottles of banned cough syrup seized by Assam Special Task Force

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Agartala, Oct 29: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam seized over 37,000 bottles of the prohibited cough syrup, phensedyl, during an operation today.

Acting on a tip-off about potential drug trafficking from Assam to Tripura, the STF initiated an operation to intercept the suspected vehicle.

The vehicle was eventually intercepted at Lumshnong, East Jaintia Hills District, Meghalaya with help from the local police earlier today. During the search, the STF discovered 375 boxes of phensedyl bottles hidden under poultry feed.

Each box contained 100 bottles, totalling upto 37,500 bottles.

According to sources, the phensedyl bottles were being smuggled to Agartala, the capital of Tripura. The driver of the vehicle has been detained and legal proceedings are underway.

