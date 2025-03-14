21.6 C
Tripura forms Internal Complaint Committees for women’s safety: CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 13: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the present state government is working to give real respect to women and to achieve this, Internal Complaint Committees have been formed in all government and private offices to prevent sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

“The current central and state governments are striving to give real respect to women. If women hold high positions, society will be much more prosperous and developed. The state government has given special importance to women’s empowerment and is working with priority to improve the safety and financial condition of women. Internal Complaint Committees have been formed in all government and private offices to prevent sexual harassment of women at the workplace. Local committees have also been formed in the offices of the District Magistrates in all eight districts. Because if mothers and sisters are not protected, no progress can be made,” he said.

The Chief Minister said this while participating in the state-level program of International Women’s Day organised at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala on Thursday.

 “We officially celebrated Women’s Day on March 8. Various social organizations and institutions also observed the day with respect. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I extend my greetings and gratitude to all mothers and sisters. This government has given special priority to women’s empowerment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized all aspects, including the improvement of the socio-economic condition of women. Under his leadership, the Central Government has launched various schemes for the welfare of women. Similarly, the Tripura Government has also initiated multiple schemes to empower women. Women are one of the driving forces of society,” he said.

Saha stated that earlier, women were confined to their homes, but now they have stepped out and become the driving force of society. “The society where women hold a high position will be much more prosperous and developed. The development of the country and the state is not possible without them. The current state government is making all possible efforts for the overall development of women,” said Dr. Saha.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that Tripura is the only state where women-run police stations have been established in all eight districts for the protection of women.

