Tripura govt to ban three-wheeler vehicle registration in Agartala

Updated:
AGARTALA, July 2: The Tripura government has decided to impose a ban on registration of all types of three-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) from July 10, an official said.

The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and promoting alternative transportation systems in the civic body areas, the official said.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 115 of the MV Act 1988 and for the interest of promoting sustainable urban mobility, the Transport Department, Government of Tripura hereby imposes ban on registration of all types of three-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles on and from 10th July 2024 in Agartala Municipal Corporation area of West Tripura District,” the notification issued on Monday said.

It clarified that all the three-wheeler passenger and goods vehicles include e-rickshaws, e-carts, e-autos, petrol autos, diesel autos, CNG autos and vehicles driven on bio-fuel (methanol & ethanol).

In West Tripura district, as many as 23,474 three-wheelers and 4259 e-rickshaws were registered with the transport department and 70 of these vehicles are operating in the capital town.

“In a recently held meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials on traffic management in Agartala, we highlighted the problem of a steep increase in three-wheeler movement leading to traffic problems,” the Superintendent of Police (SP), Traffic, Manik Das, said on Tuesday.

“The government might have acted on our concern,” the SP said. (PTI)

