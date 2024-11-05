Tripura Police seize Yaba worth Rs 3 crore

One held

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 4: Tripura Police have arrested one person and seized Yaba Tablets worth Rs 3 Crores on Sunday late night from Panisagar under North District of Tripura.

According to Tripura Police, at about 10 PM on Sunday night one White Coloured Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (SUV) vehicle bearing AS 01 BY 0198 coming from Assam side towards Panisagar was intercepted by the police staff at Panisagagar Naka.

During the search of vehicles we have recovered 750 small packets containing a total 150,000 Yaba tablets in presence of SDPO Panisagar, Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses “, said Police.

The police said that the approx. market price/value of seized Yaba tablets would be around Rs 3 cr 75 lakh.

The driver in the vehicle is detained. A specific case under NDPS Act is being registered for the matter at Panisagar Police Station “, said police.