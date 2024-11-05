23 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
type here...

Tripura Police seize Yaba worth Rs 3 crore

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

One held

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Nov 4: Tripura Police have arrested one person and seized Yaba Tablets worth Rs 3 Crores on Sunday late night from Panisagar under North District of Tripura.

Related Posts:

According to Tripura Police, at about 10 PM on Sunday night one White Coloured Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (SUV) vehicle bearing AS 01 BY 0198 coming from Assam side towards Panisagar was intercepted by the police staff at Panisagagar Naka.

During the search of vehicles we have recovered 750 small packets containing a total 150,000 Yaba tablets in presence of SDPO Panisagar, Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses “, said Police.

The police said that the approx. market price/value of seized Yaba tablets would be around Rs 3 cr 75 lakh.

- Advertisement -

The driver in the vehicle is detained. A specific case under NDPS Act is being registered for the matter at Panisagar Police Station “, said police.

10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

People of Mizoram duped online of Rs 8 cr till Sep...

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali