Under construction IIIT in Manipur to offer world-class education: Manipur CM

IMPHAL, Oct 22: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said that the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), which is under construction at Mayangkhang in Senapati district, will offer world-class education and open new avenues for the youth of the region.

“Delighted to share the progress of two significant projects in Senapati District that are poised to bring transformative change. The IIIT Mayangkhang, a prestigious institution of higher learning, will offer world-class education and open new avenues for the youth of the region,” Singh said in a post on X.

Besides, the construction of a multi-level parking facility – the first of its kind in Manipur – is underway, aimed at improving infrastructure and easing transportation challenges, he said.

“These projects are not just about physical development; they reflect our broader vision for a bright and prosperous future for the hill districts of the state,” the chief minister said. (PTI)