24 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
type here...

Under construction IIIT in Manipur to offer world-class education: Manipur CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Oct 22: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said that the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), which is under construction at Mayangkhang in Senapati district, will offer world-class education and open new avenues for the youth of the region.

“Delighted to share the progress of two significant projects in Senapati District that are poised to bring transformative change. The IIIT Mayangkhang, a prestigious institution of higher learning, will offer world-class education and open new avenues for the youth of the region,” Singh said in a post on X.

- Advertisement -

Besides, the construction of a multi-level parking facility – the first of its kind in Manipur – is underway, aimed at improving infrastructure and easing transportation challenges, he said.

Related Posts:

“These projects are not just about physical development; they reflect our broader vision for a bright and prosperous future for the hill districts of the state,” the chief minister said. (PTI)

Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP names Bernard N Marak for Gambegre assembly constituency by-election

The Hills Times -
Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods 10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life 5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers