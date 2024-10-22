24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
type here...

Utilise tribal bodies to lodge kidnapping complaints: Nagaland DGP

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, Oct 21: Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma on Monday appealed to the people to utilise the tribal bodies and civil society groups of the state to lodge police complaints over cases of kidnapping for ransom by underground outfits.

Speaking on the sidelines of an official programme here, he said that incidents of abduction for ransom by underground groups have been reported in Dimapur, Kohima and some other places in the recent past.

- Advertisement -

“It is difficult for individuals to lodge police complaints, but in Nagaland, there is a vibrant system of tribal organisations, civil society groups and NGOs, and hence, we urge the public to make use of them to file complaints and stay behind the curtains,” he said.

“People need to trust the police and make use of these bodies to report such cases. We have been doing our best and will continue our efforts but the public need to come to the police and share information,” he said.

Asked about the progress in the October 10 abduction of two businessmen for ransom by the NSCN-K (Nikki-Sumi) faction in Dimapur, the DGP said, “We have narrowed down on identifying the cadres involved.”

“The police have got a lead and are working on it but the cadres have gone underground as of now. We will make all possible efforts to arrest them as soon as possible,” he asserted.

- Advertisement -

The DGP requested the Nikki-Sumi faction to help in ensuring the arrest of the abductors, saying it would be a good opportunity for them to build relations with the public and people.

He, however, also warned that police would not spare anybody providing shelter to those involved in the incident.

On kidnapping cases, he said it was unfortunate despite the state police, in coordination with Assam Rifles and other agencies, deploying sufficient personnel to tighten vigil. (PTI)

10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Awareness programme on iodine deficiency held across Arunachal

The Hills Times -
10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life 5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies