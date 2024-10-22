Utilise tribal bodies to lodge kidnapping complaints: Nagaland DGP

KOHIMA, Oct 21: Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma on Monday appealed to the people to utilise the tribal bodies and civil society groups of the state to lodge police complaints over cases of kidnapping for ransom by underground outfits.

Speaking on the sidelines of an official programme here, he said that incidents of abduction for ransom by underground groups have been reported in Dimapur, Kohima and some other places in the recent past.

“It is difficult for individuals to lodge police complaints, but in Nagaland, there is a vibrant system of tribal organisations, civil society groups and NGOs, and hence, we urge the public to make use of them to file complaints and stay behind the curtains,” he said.

“People need to trust the police and make use of these bodies to report such cases. We have been doing our best and will continue our efforts but the public need to come to the police and share information,” he said.

Asked about the progress in the October 10 abduction of two businessmen for ransom by the NSCN-K (Nikki-Sumi) faction in Dimapur, the DGP said, “We have narrowed down on identifying the cadres involved.”

“The police have got a lead and are working on it but the cadres have gone underground as of now. We will make all possible efforts to arrest them as soon as possible,” he asserted.

The DGP requested the Nikki-Sumi faction to help in ensuring the arrest of the abductors, saying it would be a good opportunity for them to build relations with the public and people.

He, however, also warned that police would not spare anybody providing shelter to those involved in the incident.

On kidnapping cases, he said it was unfortunate despite the state police, in coordination with Assam Rifles and other agencies, deploying sufficient personnel to tighten vigil. (PTI)