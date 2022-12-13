6th All Karbi Anglong Inter Sub-Association Badminton Championship Begins

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 12: 6th All Karbi Anglong Inter Sub-Association Badminton Championship-2022 (in memory of Basapi Teronpi mother of the Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang) began at the Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) indoor stadium in Diphu on Monday. The tournament is organised under the aegis of the Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) and hosted by Greater Diphu Sports Association.

Informing media, Badminton Secretary, KASA, Kensing Engti said, “There are 182 participants from Karbi Anglong in the tournament in different categories under 11, 13, 15, and 17 boys/girls/ Singles/Doubles/ Men’s Open/ women’s open/ Veterans and mixed Doubles. The winner will be given cash prizes of Rs. 10,000 and Runners up Rs. 5000 with a medal, certificate, and trophy. CEM Tuliram Ronghang has sponsored the Championship intending to promote sports culture in the district and I extend my gratitude to CEM for taking a keen interest in it and cooperation to make the event in due time without any interruption.”

Engti further said that to promote badminton in the district KASA has brought coaches from Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh last April. The step has bore results as players from Diphu could reach the semi-final in the All Assam Badminton championship. Gradually badminton players will emerge from the district.