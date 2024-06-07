Borkan Terang wins badminton tournament

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 6: Borkan Terang of Karbi Anglong Sports Association Badminton Academy (KASA Badminton Academy) won the championship in Boy’s single category for Under 9 in the Yonex – Sunrise 3rd All Assam Ranking Badminton Tournament held at Kanaklata Indoor Stadium, Guwahati from June 2 to 6. He won the championship by defeating Karnav Mohon, Dibrugarh. The tournament was organised by Assam Badminton Association (ABA), affiliated to Badminton Association of India.

In the final matches Borkan lost in the first set 13-15, while in second and third sets he won with 15-10 and 15-13 points respectively.

KASA Badminton secretary Kensing Engti thanked coach Sahil and Amrit for the achievement. Engti said, “Without coach Sahil and Amrit this achievement by Borkan would not have been possible. I extend my sincere thanks to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and president, KASA, Tuliram Ronghang for building sports infrastructure and promoting sports among the young. His initiative of building sports culture in the district is slowly and steadily turning into reality.”