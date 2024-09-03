28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Chandra Dinakar Narzary memorial football trophy begins

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, Sept 2: The 5th edition of Chandra Dibakar Narzary Memorial Football Trophy has been kicked off on Monday at the Binyakata ME School playground under Gossaigaon subdivision in Kokrajhar district.
The football tournament was organised by the Binyakata Mouza Club cum Library in memory of late Chandra Dibakar Narzary, who was well-known social worker of the Binyakata village in the area.
Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro graced as chief guest and inaugurated the opening match of the football trophy amidst presence of huge gathering of sports lovers from the greater Binyakata area as well Gossaigaon sub-division.
In the opening match, Jaraguri FC defeated Dotma SC by 3-0 goals. The opening match created sporting amusement amongst the audience.
A total eight teams are participating the football tournament from different areas of the district.
The winning team would be conferred cash INR 31,000 and a trophy while runners up team would be given away cash INR 21,000 and a trophy respectively.
CEM Boro has hailed the organisers of the football tournament, and hoped that football tournament will facilitate sporting environment amongst the budding up sports generations.He has recalled contributions of late Chandra Dibakar Narzary who contributed a lot towards the welfare and development of the society in the region.
Among others, UPPL general secretaries Raju Kumar Narzary, Madhab Chandra Chetry, MCLA Rahindra Brahma,Birphung Narzary, deputy registrar of Bodoland University were present in the event.

