1st All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2022 Begins

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 6: Kamrup Metro District Taekwondo Association and Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati have jointly organised the 1st All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship 2022 for different age groups starting from 8 to 17 years students. The three-day event kicked off on Wednesday and is scheduled to end on July 8.

The event, held at the Modern English School premises in Kahilipara, Guwahati, witnessed over 600 participants from all over Assam. Four major divisions based on the age groups of Kyorugi and Poomsae Taekwondo championship included below eight years (5-7 years), Sub-Junior (8-11 years), Cadet (12-14 years), and Junior (15-17 years Boys and Girls). The championship winners will be rewarded with gold, silver, and bronze medals and certificates in the related categories.