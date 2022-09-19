27 C
Artukekang 4H FC Defeats Sarsenot Lotichari Aterank FC 8-7 In Penalty Shootouts

SportsLocal Sports
Updated:
By The Hills Times
A male soccer player kicks a ball and soccer goalie jumping in motion for a ball while defending his gates on wide angle panoramic image of a outdoor soccer stadium or arena full of spectators under a sunny sky. The image has depth of field with the focus on the foreground part of the pitch. With intentional lensflares. Players are wearing unbranded soccer uniform.
HT Correspondent

 DONGKAMUKAM, Sept 18: In the inter club men’s football championship played at Sarsenot Lotichari Aterank (SLA) playground, West Karbi Anglong Artukekang 4H FC defeated Sarsenot Lotichari Aterank FC 8-7 in a penalty shootout.

The tourney was organised by Sarsenot Lotichari Aterank Club, Dongkamukam on August 6 to commemorate the 50th birthday celebration of Dr Tuliram Ronghang, present CEM of KAAC.

In the tough match played on Sunday in front of nearly three thousand spectators both teams remained goalless in the first half.

 

However in the 2nd half Rejoice Engti of SLA converted from the right corner from outside the box, completely beating the keeper to score the first.

But soon Artukekang 4H FCs Pirbison Terang retaliated with an equaliser.

Again SLAs Rejoice Engti netted the easiest goal from inside the box to increase the tally to 2-1.

But Kirat Tisso scored for 4H to equalise again.

 

Finally, the champion was decided through a tie breaker where Artukekang defeated Sarsenot 8-7.

Chief guest MAC Abhijit Kro awarded the champion a cash of Rs 20,000 and a trophy while Runners up received Rs 15,000 cash and a trophy given away by nominated MAC Phenpiga H Rengma.

