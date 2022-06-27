30 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 27, 2022
type here...

Dillai SA Beat GDSA 2-0

SportsLocal Sports
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 26: In the ongoing First All Karbi Anglong Under-13 Boys Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) Football Championship played at KASA, Dillai Sports Association (SA) defeated Greater Diphu Sports Association (GDSA) by 2-0. Sanklarsing Kro netted two goals for Dillai SA. The first goal was scored in the first half and the second in the second half. The GDSA got one golden opportunity to score when they picked up a kick from the penalty spot, but the custodian of Dillai SA Phusar Teron denied the ball of Anush Teron.

At Dengaon Baharat ground, Dongmukak SA won by 4-1 against host team Dengaon SA and at Langhin Tiniali Goroimari Stadium the host team Langhin Tiniali SA also lost to visiting Phuloni SA by 0-2.

 

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 1.5 Cr Seized

The Hills Times - 0