Dillai SA Beat GDSA 2-0

DIPHU, June 26: In the ongoing First All Karbi Anglong Under-13 Boys Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) Football Championship played at KASA, Dillai Sports Association (SA) defeated Greater Diphu Sports Association (GDSA) by 2-0. Sanklarsing Kro netted two goals for Dillai SA. The first goal was scored in the first half and the second in the second half. The GDSA got one golden opportunity to score when they picked up a kick from the penalty spot, but the custodian of Dillai SA Phusar Teron denied the ball of Anush Teron.

At Dengaon Baharat ground, Dongmukak SA won by 4-1 against host team Dengaon SA and at Langhin Tiniali Goroimari Stadium the host team Langhin Tiniali SA also lost to visiting Phuloni SA by 0-2.