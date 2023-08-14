27 C
Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah Elected AAA President

SportsLocal Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 13: The annual general meeting of the Assam Athletic Association (AAA) took place at the Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday, witnessing the election of a new leadership team.

In the presence of esteemed dignitaries and sports enthusiasts, minister Jayanta Malla Baruah was elected as the president of AAA and MLA Manab Deka assumed the role of vice president.

Githartha Goswami was elected General Secretary, AAA. Meanwhile, Shri Ritubaran Sarmah took the role of Treasurer, AAA.

The new leadership is poised to steer the association towards a new era of athletic excellence and development.

