NZ first team to seal T20WC semifinal spot

Adelaide, Nov 4 (PTI): New Zealand became the first team to book a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup after Australia were restricted to 168-8 by Afghanistan in a crucial game here on Friday.

After New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs in their final super 12 group, defending champions Australia needed to win against Afghanistan by an improbable 185 runs to overtake their Trans-Tasman rivals on net run-rate.

The hosts, however, scored 168 for 8 after being invited to bat by Afghanistan, paving the way for New Zealand to qualify for the knockout stage.

Defending the total, Australia needed to limit Afghanistan to 106 or lower to get ahead of England in net run-rate. However, the Afghans managed to go well past the score and, in fact, fell shot by only four runs.

By virtue of their narrow win over Afghanistan, Australia kept their semifinals hopes alive as they moved to the second spot with seven points but with a NRR of -0.173.

Earlier in the day, the win over Ireland saw New Zealand grab the top spot with seven points and a net run-rate of +2.113.

England (5 points), who will take on Sri Lanka in their final super 12 game, are in the third spot with a net run-rate of +0.547. They will have to win on Saturday to make it to the knockout stage.

If England lose to Sri Lanka, Australia will go through. The hosts will also make it in case the match is washed out.

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, began their campaign in the T20 showpiece with a dominating 89-run win over Australia, before thrashing Sri Lanka by 65 runs following a washout against Afghanistan.

Their only defeat came against England by 20 runs at the Gabba in Brisbane.

New Zealand had reached the final of the last edition, where they lost to Australia by eight wickets.