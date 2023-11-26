Young Sports Enthusiasts Champion Sustainable Farming With BVFCL

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 25: In the picturesque Samaguri village in Karbi Anglong, a wave of enthusiasm swept through as a group of young football players eagerly gathered around the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) van. Their excitement was palpable as they witnessed a captivating demonstration by Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) featuring a drone equipped with nano urea dispersal technology – a ground-breaking development aimed at revolutionizing farming methods.

- Advertisement -

Beyond the sheer spectacle of sophisticated technology, the demonstration underscored a significant stride towards adopting sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices in the region. The young players, usually found on the football field, shifted their focus to the skies as they became captivated by the presentation. Their genuine interest reflected a collective eagerness to understand how this advanced technology could positively impact local farming.

These young minds, filled with enthusiasm and curiosity, have the potential to become torchbearers for change in Samaguri village. By embracing and absorbing the knowledge of these innovative farming techniques, they are metaphorically planting seeds for growth and success in not only their village but also in the broader northeastern part of the country.

As they recognize the transformative power of technology in agriculture, these young sports enthusiasts have an opportunity to pave the way for their fellow villagers by raising awareness about sustainable practices. Their engagement in initiatives like VBSY marks a pivotal moment in the community’s journey towards a more sustainable and prosperous agricultural future.

In the heart of Samaguri village, where the love for sports meets the spirit of innovation, these young minds exemplify the potential for a harmonious blend of tradition and technology to shape a brighter tomorrow.