Tea Labourers Of Mirsa Tea Estate Demands For Wage Hike

KOILAMATI: The tea labourers of Mirsa Tea Estate, Bogijan under Nilip Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency in Karbi Anglong district have demanded a hike in their wages.

The tea labourers assembled at the office of Bogijan Tea Estate and sat for 8 hours from 10 am. The president of Bogijan Tea Estate labourers, Agnesh Banta said they are paid Rs 205 per day and some get only Rs 600 per month. There are 400 labourers engaged daily as labourers in the tea estate. The labourers demand the daily wage be increased to Rs 351. Until their demand is met, the workers are stopping work, Banta said.

The tea labourers headed by Banta and general secretary, Topon Nayak submitted a memorandum to the manager of the tea estate, Asik Chakraborty.

The labourers said that there are 150 families and a pipe connection for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has been placed and a water tank has been provided to each family, but water has not been given.