14 workers rescued by IAF helicopter from Dibang River in Lower Dibang Valley

NAMSAI, June 2: In a swift and coordinated disaster relief operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 14 workers stranded on a sandbar in the flooded Dibang River near Bomjir in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The rescue mission was launched following an urgent request from the state administrations of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The 14 individuals, all workers of Unitech Power Transmission Ltd., engaged under the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), were isolated in the middle of the river due to heavy flooding and rising water levels.

The evacuation was carried out using an IAF Mi-17 helicopter, and all stranded workers were safely airlifted and landed in Assam around 1 PM. An official from Lower Dibang Valley district confirmed the successful operation during a phone call from Roing.

According to the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), the stranded workers were reported late Saturday evening. The district administration promptly requested assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which deployed a team from Dhemaji, Assam. The NDRF team reached the site at 8:30 AM on Sunday and initiated the rescue operation.

In coordination with ground efforts, an IAF MiG-27 aircraft also assisted in the aerial surveillance and rescue execution. By 12:30 PM, all 14 individuals had been successfully evacuated and later transported to their respective destinations safely.

The timely coordination between the IAF, NDRF, and local administration averted a potential disaster, reflecting the efficiency of inter-agency collaboration in emergency situations.