28.3 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
type here...

14 workers rescued by IAF helicopter from Dibang River in Lower Dibang Valley

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 2: In a swift and coordinated disaster relief operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 14 workers stranded on a sandbar in the flooded Dibang River near Bomjir in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

The rescue mission was launched following an urgent request from the state administrations of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The 14 individuals, all workers of Unitech Power Transmission Ltd., engaged under the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), were isolated in the middle of the river due to heavy flooding and rising water levels.

Related Posts:

The evacuation was carried out using an IAF Mi-17 helicopter, and all stranded workers were safely airlifted and landed in Assam around 1 PM. An official from Lower Dibang Valley district confirmed the successful operation during a phone call from Roing.

According to the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), the stranded workers were reported late Saturday evening. The district administration promptly requested assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which deployed a team from Dhemaji, Assam. The NDRF team reached the site at 8:30 AM on Sunday and initiated the rescue operation.

In coordination with ground efforts, an IAF MiG-27 aircraft also assisted in the aerial surveillance and rescue execution. By 12:30 PM, all 14 individuals had been successfully evacuated and later transported to their respective destinations safely.

- Advertisement -

The timely coordination between the IAF, NDRF, and local administration averted a potential disaster, reflecting the efficiency of inter-agency collaboration in emergency situations.

Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer 15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon 7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers 5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair