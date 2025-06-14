ArSRLM conducts orientation workshop for prospective employers under DDU-GKY 2.0

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 13: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) successfully organized an orientation workshop for prospective Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) 2.0 on June 12, 2025, at the ArSRLM Office in Itanagar. This initiative marks a proactive and strategic move by the state to strengthen the rural skilling ecosystem through deeper engagement with potential partners from both local and national levels.

The workshop was specifically designed to provide comprehensive insights into the newly revamped DDU-GKY 2.0 framework. Key topics covered during the orientation included the process of applying for Permanent Registration Numbers (PRNs), detailed protocols for project application submission, and a thorough understanding of the overall project life cycle. By focusing on the operational and compliance dimensions of the scheme, the event aimed to equip interested PIAs with the necessary knowledge to effectively partner in its successful implementation.

A total of ten reputed organizations representing various industries and domains participated in the workshop. These included notable institutions such as FlyWings Simulators Training Center Pvt. Ltd., All India Education Health and Social Development Council, and Topu Bui Multipurpose Welfare Society. The event provided these stakeholders a vital opportunity to familiarize themselves with the expectations, operational frameworks, and opportunities associated with becoming PIAs under DDU-GKY 2.0. It also served as an important platform for introducing the scheme to several local institutions that were engaging with it for the first time.

The workshop was held under the visionary leadership of Ms. Sangeeta Yirang, APCS (AG), CEO-cum-State Mission Director of ArSRLM, whose guidance has been instrumental in driving skilling initiatives across the state. She was ably supported by Ruzing Bellai, Chief Operating Officer (Skills), ArSRLM, who played a key role in conceptualizing and overseeing the event. The successful execution of the workshop was meticulously coordinated by Nabam Ompi, State Mission Manager (Mobilization, Placement & Branding), ArSRLM.

A highlight of the event was the technical session delivered by Shashank Gahlot, Program Manager at Ernst & Young LLP, who provided detailed guidance on the operational nuances and compliance requirements under DDU-GKY 2.0. His insights were especially valuable to first-time participants and local stakeholders seeking clarity on project execution under the revised guidelines.

In addition to the orientation workshop, a significant milestone was achieved with the signing of a non-financial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ArSRLM and the Skill Development Network (popularly known as the Wadhwani Foundation). Facilitated by Ernst & Young LLP and coordinated under the guidance of the COO (Skills), the MoU aims to enhance the employability of DDU-GKY candidates in Arunachal Pradesh by leveraging digital learning platforms and blended training methodologies. This collaboration is expected to play a crucial role in bridging the skills gap and improving placement outcomes for rural youth in the state.

The orientation workshop and the associated MoU represent a transformative step in Arunachal Pradesh’s ongoing commitment to rural empowerment. By aligning with national frameworks like DDU-GKY 2.0 and actively building capacity among prospective implementing partners, ArSRLM is paving the way for a more inclusive, digitally enabled, and placement-oriented skill development ecosystem across the state.