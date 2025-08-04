Arunachal: DNGC pays tribute to former faculty member

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 3: The Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) family on Saturday mourned the demise of former faculty member Shashikant Sharma, who passed away unexpectedly.

- Advertisement -

Born on February 15, 1957 at Pauri in Uttarakhand, Sharma had joined Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, on December 3, 1984 as Assistant Professor in the Commerce Department.

He was transferred to DNGC in August 1994, where he founded the Commerce stream at the institute and served with dedication for over two decades.

In a condolence message, DNGC principal Dr M Q Khan described Sharma as a sincere and capable academician whose simplicity and commitment to work would never be forgotten.

“It is profoundly disheartening, shocking and saddening to lose someone of his stature and character. At this hour of sorrow, anguish and grief heartfelt deep condolences of the entire college family go to his bereaved family members,” Dr Khan stated.

- Advertisement -

Teachers, non-teaching staff and students gathered at the college premises at 5 pm to offer floral tributes and pay their last respects to the departed soul.

The condolence programme concluded with the quote, “Actions of just smell sweet and blossom in their dust.”