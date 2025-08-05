Golden Jubilee celebrations of Arunachal Assembly

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 4: The Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) commenced on Monday with the curtain-raiser of the APLA@50 Outreach Connect programme at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), according to an official statement.

The event was graced by Speaker Tesam Pongte Tutsa and legislators Nabam Vivek and Laisam Simai.

Jointly organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and RGU, the initiative is aimed at fostering greater civic engagement and democratic awareness among the youth of the state.

As part of the ‘Outreach Connect’ series, MLAs and university representatives will visit colleges and educational institutions across Arunachal Pradesh to interact with students, sensitise them about legislative processes and inspire them to take active part in the democratic journey of the state.

Speaking at the launch, Speaker Tesam Pongte highlighted the importance of youth participation in strengthening democracy and described the golden jubilee celebration as an opportunity to honour the Assembly’s legacy, while encouraging future generations to contribute to policy discourse.

Other speakers reaffirmed the commitment of APLA and RGU towards building a well-informed and socially responsible citizenry.

The day’s programme also included interactive sessions with students and faculty members, who expressed enthusiasm over the opportunity to engage directly with lawmakers.

According to the official statement, a series of activities including campus visits, lectures and awareness drives will be conducted under the ‘APLA@50 Outreach Connect’ banner in the run-up to the special Assembly session to mark 50 years of the State Legislature.