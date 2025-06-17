APLA marks one year of leadership with staff interaction programme

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 16: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) today observed a significant occasion—the successful completion of one year in office by Speaker Tesam Pongte and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor. To mark this important milestone, a special Interaction Programme was organized at the D.K. Auditorium within the Assembly complex, bringing together the officers and officials who form the backbone of the state’s legislative machinery.

The event served as an opportunity not only to commemorate the leadership’s first year but also to foster a culture of reflection, appreciation, and renewed commitment among the Assembly staff. The interaction focused on recognizing collective achievements, strengthening institutional values, and reinforcing the shared vision of upholding the dignity of the legislative institution.

Delivering his address during the programme, Speaker Tesam Pongte extended his heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of the Legislative Assembly for their unwavering support and commitment over the past year. He acknowledged the crucial role played by every individual—regardless of designation—in ensuring the smooth conduct of legislative sessions, official programmes, and day-to-day administration within the Assembly.

“From bottom to top, everyone should uphold their responsibilities,” the Speaker emphasized, underlining the spirit of teamwork, inclusivity, and accountability that forms the foundation of the institution’s functioning.

He further urged the staff to continue discharging their duties with discipline, sincerity, and a deep sense of respect for the Assembly, which he described as the “temple of democracy.” Reiterating his belief in collaborative growth, the Speaker welcomed suggestions from staff members on ways to improve the functioning and efficiency of the Assembly. He also announced that such interaction programmes would be conducted regularly, as a means to strengthen internal communication and morale.

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor echoed the Speaker’s sentiments, placing emphasis on discipline, commitment, and the importance of continuous learning. He reminded the gathering that regardless of rank or seniority, all positions within the Assembly carry dignity and responsibility. He encouraged the staff to remain open to learning not just from superiors but also from colleagues and juniors alike, fostering a work culture grounded in humility and respect.

“Every member of the Assembly team plays a vital role in maintaining its dignity and ensuring its effective functioning,” the Deputy Speaker noted.

The programme began with a welcome address by APLA Secretary Tadar Meena, who congratulated the Speaker and Deputy Speaker on their successful completion of one year in office. She lauded their leadership and expressed confidence that the Assembly, under their continued guidance, would further strengthen its commitment to excellence and democratic values. Smt. Meena also encouraged the staff to take genuine pride in serving in such a prestigious and historic institution, calling upon them to uphold its reputation through professional integrity and dedication.

The day-long event not only served as a platform for dialogue but also reinforced the sense of unity and shared purpose among the Assembly staff. It reflected the evolving ethos of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly—one of institutional growth, responsibility, and respect for democratic tradition.

As APLA continues its journey in legislative service, the programme stood as a reminder of the collective responsibility of every staff member to protect and promote the values that underpin the democratic framework of the state.