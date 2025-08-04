25.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 4, 2025
Health gaps flagged, action plan drawn in Papum Pare DHS review

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

YUPIA, Aug 1: The District Health Society (DHS), Papum Pare, held its first quarter review meeting (April–June period) here on Friday to assess the performance of various health programmes and identify areas requiring urgent intervention. The information was provided in an official statement.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner-cum-DHS Chairperson Vishakha Yadav, the meeting highlighted low footfall in AYUSH OPD services, poor tracking of immunisation drop-outs, low Tetanus-Diphtheria (TD) vaccine coverage in schools, and inadequate water supply in several Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) among other issues. Expansion of tele-medicine services, low enrolment under PMJAY, poor first-trimester registration of pregnant women, and correction of RBSK micro-plans were also flagged.

Addressing officials, Yadav called for coordinated efforts by all stakeholders to improve district health indicators. She stressed the need for sensitisation in schools to boost immunisation coverage, proper tracking of beneficiaries to reduce drop-outs, and prior approval from the DC for MMU outreach camps to ensure convergence of services, including PMJAY enrolment.

Urging cent per cent adoption of TB patients under the Nikshay Mitra initiative, the DC pressed for stepping up the number of “TB Mukt Panchayats” under the TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. She also called upon Medical Officers and Health and Wellness Centre in-charges to actively pursue NQAS accreditation for their facilities to enhance service quality.

The meeting was attended by Dr Neyang Nitik (I/C DMO), Dr Tana Aruna Kikha (DVBDCP), Dr Lopsang Chuki Tana (DSO-IDSP), Dr Tania Raju (DANO), Health and Wellness Officers from across the district and staff from the District Programme Management Unit.

