Nirjuli Biodiversity Management Committee carries out plantation and awareness drive at Nyorch

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 8: The Nirjuli Biodiversity Management Committee and Papum Pare Biodiversity Management Committee, in collaboration with the Nyorch Market Welfare Committee and the local Panchayat, organised a one-day awareness programme to mark the celebration of World Environment Day. The programme was also aimed at creating awareness about the protection and preservation of the catchment area of the water supply in the region.

The event saw active participation from various stakeholders, including local residents, community leaders, and shopkeepers of the Nyorch area. The initiative underscored the collective responsibility towards environmental protection and the importance of preserving natural resources.

Tame Phassang, Mayor of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), graced the event as the Guest of Honour. In his address to the gathering, Mayor Phassang engaged in an open interaction with the locals, Gaon Burahs (GBs), businessmen, and shopkeepers of the area. He discussed pressing environmental issues and stressed the urgent need for conservation, preservation, and protection of the environment and forest resources, including flora and fauna.

Mayor Phassang strongly urged the community to do away with the use of single-use plastic and called for better garbage management practices. He highlighted that such steps are essential for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene and for ensuring a healthier lifestyle. He appealed to everyone present to plant trees not only at home but also at schools, workplaces, and in the surrounding areas to foster a greener and healthier environment.

Senior BJP leader Techi Nicha, who was present as the Special Guest on the occasion, spoke about the critical importance of plantation drives and wildlife protection. He underlined the urgency of conserving nature in the current times and called upon parents to take an active role in motivating their children and raising awareness about the impacts of global warming and the necessity of environmental conservation.

The event was also attended by noted environmentalist Nabam Rigum, Nirjuli Biodiversity Management Committee Chairman Nabam Tai, executive members of the Nyorch Market Welfare Committee, PRI leaders, GBs, and a large number of local residents. The active involvement of various stakeholders made the event a meaningful step towards environmental awareness and community-based ecological preservation.