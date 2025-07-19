NEC Secretary reviews cultural and infrastructure projects in Itanagar

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, July 18: North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretary S K Bhalla visited several key cultural and infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital on Friday, underscoring the Council’s continued support for heritage preservation and development in the region.

The projects inspected during the visit were funded by the NEC.

According to an official statement, Bhalla began his tour with a visit to the State Emporium and Artifact House, a project completed in 2018.

He commended Director of Textiles and Handicrafts, Dorjee Phuntso, and his team for their display of tribal products representing the diverse communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Secretary noted NEC’s satisfaction in having supported initiatives that empower local artisans and promote the state’s handloom and handicraft sectors.

Bhalla next visited the southern gate of the historic Itafort, where the Protection of Archaeological Park project is being executed with NEC’s assistance.

Deputy Director of Archaeology Bulton Dutta and his team from the Research Department briefed him on the historical significance of the fort and outlined measures underway to enhance its appeal to tourists.

Bhalla praised the progress of the renovation and emphasized the importance of conserving such cultural assets.

The NEC Secretary also inspected the ongoing construction of a new administrative block at Dera Natung Government College, a project being executed at an estimated cost of ₹6.86 crore.

He directed Executive Engineer Er Techi Nabo of the PWD to ensure timely completion by August in accordance with the specifications of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), to allow the college administration to function from the new premises and improve service delivery for students.

Continuing his visit, Bhalla reviewed the gallery expansion work at the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum, another NEC-supported project.

During his inspection, he lauded the museum’s existing collection and the state’s efforts to curate cultural and historical exhibits from all eight Northeastern states, facilitating an “Ashtalakshmi Darshan” experience for visitors.

The proposed digital museum plan, presented by Deputy Director of Museums & Archives Tage Babin and Assistant Director of Culture Dr Radhe Yampi, also received appreciation from the NEC official.

The visit reaffirmed NEC’s commitment to fostering inclusive development by supporting projects that preserve the region’s unique cultural identity while enhancing infrastructure.

Bhalla was accompanied by NEC Director (HRD&E) Bamin Tarang and Joint Director (Project Coordination), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kumar Phukan.