No Pakistan flag displayed in Nirjuli hoarding: Police clarify after viral post

NAMSAI, MAY 16: Following a viral social media post dated May 14, 2025, alleging the display of the Pakistan flag on a hotel hoarding in Nirjuli, local police have conducted a swift inquiry to verify the facts and address public concerns.

In a statement issued today, Nirjuli Police confirmed that the hoarding in question did not feature the Pakistan flag, but rather an Islamic religious symbol, which included a crescent moon, a star, and the number “786”—a numeral commonly associated with Islamic culture. The investigation found no evidence of any anti-national intent behind the display.

The police found that the building and trading license are registered under Tadar Jumsi, wife of Tadar Ukap. The trading license (IMC/DEV-23/2025/349) was issued on February 24, 2025, by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation under the name M/S Ajmat Restaurant and Beef Hotel, located at Bage Tinali, Nirjuli.

“The restaurant holds a valid food safety certificate issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, on January 24, 2025, valid until January 23, 2030,” the police said.

Investigation further revealed that the hotel has been operated by Ashfaque Khan, 41, son of Md Shoaib Khan from Jahangirpur village, Sheohar district, Bihar. Khan is currently out of state. The establishment’s cook, Md Sohali, 34, from East Champaran, Bihar, holds a valid Inner Line Permit (ILP) under the care of Mrs. Jumsi, valid until February 21, 2026.

“On May 14, 2025, the building owner voluntarily removed the hoarding and submitted it to Nirjuli Police for verification in response to the allegations circulating online. Upon examination, the symbol was identified as religious and cultural in nature, bearing no resemblance to the national flag of Pakistan. Authorities confirmed there was no malicious intent by the hotel or its owners to provoke or offend public sentiment. Police Vigilance and Public Responsibility:

Nirjuli Police have reiterated their commitment to remain vigilant against any anti-national activity. They urged the public to verify facts before circulating potentially inflammatory content online, emphasizing the importance of cultural sensitivity and compliance with public display norms. The police appealed to all residents to exercise restraint and promote harmony, reminding that while religious symbols are protected under the Constitution, public interpretation can vary, and dialogue should always precede judgment,” Police said.