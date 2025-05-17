27.3 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 17, 2025
type here...

No Pakistan flag displayed in Nirjuli hoarding: Police clarify after viral post

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, MAY 16: Following a viral social media post dated May 14, 2025, alleging the display of the Pakistan flag on a hotel hoarding in Nirjuli, local police have conducted a swift inquiry to verify the facts and address public concerns.

- Advertisement -

In a statement issued today, Nirjuli Police confirmed that the hoarding in question did not feature the Pakistan flag, but rather an Islamic religious symbol, which included a crescent moon, a star, and the number “786”—a numeral commonly associated with Islamic culture. The investigation found no evidence of any anti-national intent behind the display.

Related Posts:

The police found that the building and trading license are registered under Tadar Jumsi, wife of Tadar Ukap. The trading license (IMC/DEV-23/2025/349) was issued on February 24, 2025, by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation under the name M/S Ajmat Restaurant and Beef Hotel, located at Bage Tinali, Nirjuli.

“The restaurant holds a valid food safety certificate issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, on January 24, 2025, valid until January 23, 2030,” the police said.

Investigation further revealed that the hotel has been operated by Ashfaque Khan, 41, son of Md Shoaib Khan from Jahangirpur village, Sheohar district, Bihar. Khan is currently out of state. The establishment’s cook, Md Sohali, 34, from East Champaran, Bihar, holds a valid Inner Line Permit (ILP) under the care of Mrs. Jumsi, valid until February 21, 2026.

- Advertisement -

“On May 14, 2025, the building owner voluntarily removed the hoarding and submitted it to Nirjuli Police for verification in response to the allegations circulating online. Upon examination, the symbol was identified as religious and cultural in nature, bearing no resemblance to the national flag of Pakistan. Authorities confirmed there was no malicious intent by the hotel or its owners to provoke or offend public sentiment. Police Vigilance and Public Responsibility:
Nirjuli Police have reiterated their commitment to remain vigilant against any anti-national activity. They urged the public to verify facts before circulating potentially inflammatory content online, emphasizing the importance of cultural sensitivity and compliance with public display norms. The police appealed to all residents to exercise restraint and promote harmony, reminding that while religious symbols are protected under the Constitution, public interpretation can vary, and dialogue should always precede judgment,” Police said.

10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish 10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India